The year 2021 is just about over with only one more high school sports game remaining on the calendar, Gloucester boys basketball’s home game against Newburyport on Thursday evening.
The last 12 months have certainly been odd from a sports perspective, starting off the year with an abbreviated winter season, followed by the makeshift “Fall 2” high school season that jammed football and track into an eight week session from February to April. We got a sense of normalcy in the spring, summer and fall with state tournaments returning to the high school level in the spring followed by a regular summer slate — minus the St. Peter’s Fiesta for a second straight year — and a normal fall. COVID has been a factor early in the winter campaign, however, with postponements and spectator restrictions returning.
While the last 12 months were far from normal, there were still plenty of great teams worth celebrating. On Friday the Gloucester Daily Times will be counting down the top 10 moments of the 2021 sports year. But for today, here’s a look at the top high school sports teams on Cape Ann in the 2021 calendar year.
TOP 10 TEAMS OF 2021
1. Manchester Essex girls tennis: The top girls tennis program in Division 3 since the MIAA expanded the tennis tournament field in 2011. The Hornets were one win away from a fourth state title since 2011, falling in the Division 3 State Finals against a new juggernaut program, The Advanced Academy of Math and Science, a charter school in Marlborough that burst onto the tournament scene in a number of sports in 2021. Head coach John Driscoll’s team was simply dominant all across the lineup on the court starting at the top of the lineup with senior No. 1 singles player Stephanie Pratt. The Hornets also had a dominant No. 1 doubles tandem in Parker Brooks and Gracie Susko along with Emery Weber-Provost and Vanessa Gregory at the No. 2 doubles spot. Jessie Miller and Lily Coote were also big contributors in singles action, helping lead the Hornets to a 16-2 overall record on the season and a fourth Division 3 North Sectional title in 10 years.
2. Manchester Essex field hockey: The Hornets figured to be a deep tournament threat, and one of the teams to beat, in the newly expanded MIAA playoff format. Manchester Essex was a long time contender in Division 2 and now competing in Division 4, the team was one of the elite in the entire state. Manchester Essex ended up living up to that billing as a team with no seniors and a first year head coach, Courtney Brown, made it all the way to the Division 4 State Semifinals, falling to eventual state champ Uxbridge. Junior midfielder Amy Vytopilova was the Cape Ann League Baker Division’s Player of the Year while Caelie Patrick, goalie Paige Garlitz, Hadley Levendusky and Torrin Kirk all played big roles in the team’s success this fall. Manchester Essex will have the exact same roster coming back in 2022, a scary thought for the rest of Division 4.
3. Gloucester golf: The Fishermen had the most successful season in program history as a team in 2021, winning the Northeastern Conference Lynch Division with a record of 16-1 and taking it a step further by winning the Division 3 North Sectional Tournament and qualifying for the Division 3 State Championship Tournament. Gloucester’s depth was too much for most teams to handle. The top half of the lineup featured All-Star performers in Jack Costanzo, Jack Delaney, Nick White and Joseph Orlando while head coach Tyler Conigliari could mix and match the bottom half of the lineup, which was not much of a drop off from the top four. That depth led Gloucester to 16 straight wins to open the season and a resounding win at the Division 3 North Tournament, taking the title by more than 10 strokes.
4. Gloucester boys soccer: Another record setting team, the Fishermen turned in a program single-season record 15 wins en route to a 15-3-2 record, the Northeastern Conference Lynch Division championship and a win in the Division 3 State Tournament. Head coach Armando Marnoto’s squad was multi-faceted with elite scoring, led by Andrew Coelho’s single season program record 29 goals. Aidan Almeida was also a standout in the midfield along with Kayky Barbosa. Goal keeper Max Sperry and sweeper Jack Patten powered a standout defense. Gloucester could beat teams in many different ways as was evident in a dominant, 5-0 win over East Boston in the First Round of the State Tournament. The Fishermen could also get defensive and grind out low scoring games against strong competition. As a result, the team matched its deepest tournament run in program history while winning the conference for the first time in over a decade.
5. Gloucester softball: The Fishermen were up to their usual antics in the spring in being one of the top contenders in both the Northeastern Conference Dunn Division, finishing in a tie for second, and Division 2 North, reaching the semifinals. Pitching and defense led the way with Jenna Hoofnagle getting it done in the circle and Ella Marshall turning in standout play at shortstop, the two were also the team’s top two hitters. For the sixth season in a row, head coach John Nicastro’s squad won at least one tournament and won at least two tournament games for the third season in a row in taking care of Newburyport in the First Round and North Reading in the quarters before falling to Tewksbury, 4-3 in a thriller of a semifinal that ended on a play at the plate.
6. Gloucester baseball: Over the last two seasons, head coach Rory Gentile has managed the Fishermen to a pair of Northeastern Conference Dunn Division crowns, the latest coming in the spring behind a balanced offense and a deep pitching staff. The NEC is one of the deeper baseball conference in the area and Gloucester navigated those waters behind the three-headed pitching staff of Zach Abbott, Brett Moore and Tommy Elliott. Jack Costanzo and Zach Oliver helped power a potent offense that saw Gloucester lose just four times all season and reach the sectional semifinals for the second season in a row.
7. Rockport golf: The Vikings won the Cape Ann League Baker Division for the second season in a row and followed it up with a third place finish in the Division 3 North Sectional Tournament to earn a spot in the Division 3 State Championship Tournament. Head coach Larry Burnham had a trio of seniors at the top of the lineup that may have been the best one-two-three in the entire CAL. Twin brothers Jack Cahill and Will Cahill were as consistent as they come while Bowen Slingluff was also a threat to lead the entire team in scoring on any given match. That trio helped lead Rockport to success the program had not seen in four decades.
8. Rockport baseball: The Vikings gave head coach John Parisi one heck of a ride in his final season in a long and successful tenure as head coach in reaching the Division 4 North Finals, the deepest tournament run in program history. It was a Cinderella run to the finals on paper, as Rockport’s record hovered around .500, but those who saw the team up close knew the run to the finals was no fluke. Rockport was led by a three seniors that formed one of the deeper pitching staffs in the area in Jake Engel, Kyle Beal and Frew Rowen could all be considered aces. It was Rowen that turned in the performance of the season in the team’s sectional semifinal win over CAL rival Hamilton-Wenham. All three seniors were also potent bats in the lineup along with catcher Will Cahill and third baseman Jack Cahill.
9. Manchester Essex football: In their first season back in the Commonwealth Conference since 2010, first year head coach Joe Grimes and company won the conference crown by running the table in CAC action. The Hornets finished the regular season undefeated before dropping its postseason opener to KIPP, a tough matchup against a conference rival. The Hornets were led by a potent offense that saw wide receiver A.J. Pallazola establish himself as one of the area’s most dynamic players as he scored touchdowns on offense, defense, special teams and even tossed a touchdown pass. Junior quarterback Brennan Twombly threw for over 1,000 yards to go along with 19 touchdown passes while Luke Smith was a big time two-way standout at linebacker and running back, leading the team in rushing. The Hornets could let it fly and play physical when needed, making them a tough matchup for anyone in their division.
10. Gloucester sailing: SailGHS had a banner year in the spring, reaching the Massachusetts Bay League’s State Finals, eventually finishing second behind champ Wellesley. Gloucester took on all comers in the city’s Inner Harbor, finishing the season with a record of 8-2 while picking up some impressive tournament wins including a 3-2 thriller over Winchester in the Semifinals. Olivia Hogan-Lopez was the team’s top skipper as her tactics put the team in a good spot in every race while A.J. Lewis and Ryan Lewis were also key performers for head coach Gordon Baird.