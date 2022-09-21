A-Team
GLOUCESTER 8, MARBLEHEAD 2
The Youth Fishermen A-Team moves to 2-0 on the season with the win over the defending Cape Ann Youth Football League champs at Newell Stadium.
Cole Mosely-Wynn’s first half quarterback sneak was the lone touchdown of the game and Carlos Velasquez added the two-point conversion for an 8-0 lead. Marblehead got on the scoreboard when the Fishermen took an intentional safety late in the first half while punting from their own three-yard line. The Gloucester defense took care of the rest as it made a stop after Galindo Merida had a great kickoff following the safety.
The Magicians also had a first and goal from the one late in the fourth quarter, but the Gloucester defense came through once again to force a turnover on downs and preserve the victory. Anthony Murawski and fullback Jackson Cody led the Gloucester rushing attack. The Fishermen defense was led by the play of cornerback Jayden Chadwick, free safety J.J. Figueroa-Mercado, defensive back Tanner Smith, defensive tackle Max Thomas and linebackers Elijah Brooks, Conor Oliveira and Cody.
D-Team
GLOUCESTER 6, SWAMPSCOTT 0
The D-team picked up their first win of the season, moving to 1-1 by taking down Swampscott at Newell Stadium.
Braydon Simon scored Gloucester’s touchdown with Garron Hale and Kayson Dennen delivering big blocks on the offensive line. Both defenses came up big with end Jack Brancaleone and Abe Fleck playing well. Fleck made a big, game-saving tackle on Swampscott’s last drive to preserve the win.
C-Team
MARBLEHEAD 33, GLOUCESTER 0
The Fishermen ran into a tough Marblehead squad at home and fall to 0-2. Kael Dennen had a strong game on Gloucester’s offensive line while Bruin Allen led the defense.
All three Gloucester teams are back at home this Sunday at Newell Stadium with the D-Team at 10 a.m., the C-Team at 11:30 a.m. and the A-Team at 1 p.m.