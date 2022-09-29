D-Team GLOUCESTER 20 NORTH ANDOVER 6
The Youth Fishermen D-team moves to 2-1 on the season with its second straight victory.
Mike Menyo ran the ball well for Gloucester, scoring two touchdowns with speedy running back Dante Holding picking up the other Gloucester touchdown. Quarterback Abe Fleck ran in a two-point conversion to cap the Fishermen scoring. Will Emerson and Augie Sabbia disrupted the North Andover offense with constant pressure from the defensive line while Max Curcuru delivered several hard-hitting tackles.
A-Team GLOUCESTER 26 PENTUCKET 0
The Youth Fishermen A-Team remains unbeaten on the season at 3-0 with last week’s drubbing of Pentucket.
Gloucester started the game with Elijah Brooks taking the opening kickoff 70-yards for a touchdown with big blocks from Giuseppe Ferrara and Patrick Connors and the A-Team never looked back from there. The starting offense scored an all three straight series with running back Carlos Velasquez, wingback Anthony Murawski and quarterback Jude Szuter scoring rushing touchdowns. Fullback Jackson Cody provided a two-point conversion rush while he and fellow fullback Nash Marshall picked up many tough yards between the tackles. The Gloucester offensive line of Anthony Aiello, Joe Gauvain, Max Thomas, Connor Oliveira and Connor Wagner won the battle in the trenches and opened up big holes for their running backs.
Pentucket had trouble moving the ball against an aggressive Gloucester defense, led by the play of Henry Snell, J.J. Figueroa-Mercado and Thomas on the line. Linebackers Brooks, Velasquez and Cody also had several tackles in the opposing backfield while Szuter played well in the secondary. Gloucester was also strong on special teams as they blocked a Pentucket punt attempt to go along with the kick return.