Monday, June 12, to Tuesday, June 20
7 p.m.: Novena to St. Peter, Capt. Lester Wass American Legion Post 3, 8 Washington St. On June 20, Mass is followed by followed by procession of the statue of St. Peter from the Legion through the Fort neighborhood to the St. Peter's Club, 23 Main St.
Wednesday, June 21
7 to 10 p.m.: Over the Bridge in concert, St. Peter’s Square, Rogers and Washington streets.
Thursday, June 22
6:30 p.m.: St. Peter’s Fiesta 5K Road Race, from Stage Fort Park to St. Peter’s Square. For details, contact the Cape Ann YMCA or visit www.northshoreymca.org/events/st-peters-fiesta-5k-gloucester
8 p.m.: Live music by Wildfire and dancing, St. Peter’s Square.
Friday, June 23
4:45 p.m.: St. Peter’s Fiesta Greasy Pole Contest, followed by St. Peter’s Fiesta Women’s Seine Boat Races, Pavilion Beach off Western Avenue (Route 127).
7 p.m.: Formal ppening, St. Peter’s Square, entertainment immediately following.
8:30 p.m.: Natalie Pinto in concert, St. Peter’s Square.
Saturday, June 24
10 a.m.: St. Peter’s Fiesta Seine Boat Race: U.S. Coast Guard vs. Gloucester Fire and Police departments' crew, Pavilion Beach.
3 p.m.: St. Peter’s Fiesta Children’s Games, Beach Court.
4:45 p.m.: St. Peter’s Fiesta Sports Events, Pavilion Beach: Seine Boat Races and Greasy Pole Contest.
8 p.m.: Franco Corso in concert, St. Peter’s Square.
Sunday, June 25
10 a.m.: Mass of St. Peter at St. Peter’s Square.
Noon: Procession of statue of St. Peter following the outdoor Mass.
3 p.m.: Blessing of the Fleet, Stacy Boulevard off Western Avenue; Wakefield in concert at St. Peter’s Square.
4:45 p.m.: St. Peter’s Fiesta Sports Events at Pavilion Beach: Seine Boat Races & Greasy Pole Contest.
7:15 p.m.: Awards Ceremony, trophies awarded to winners of Fiesta sports events.
8:30 p.m.: Moreno Fruzzetti and Veronica Tirono in concert, St. Peter’s Sqaure.
11 p.m.: Raffle drawings and closing procession.