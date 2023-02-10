ESSEX — A joint investigation by Essex fire officials and investigators assigned to the state Fire Marshal’s Office has not pinpointed the cause of the blaze that destroyed a lakeside home in Essex last Friday.
According to Jake Wark, a spokesman for the Massachusetts Department of Fire Services in Stow, investigators identified “multiple potential factors, all of which were accidental.”
“Due, in part, to the scope of the damage, they were unable to narrow the potential factors to a single cause with a reasonable degree of certainty and the fire will remain officially undetermined,” Wark said late Friday.
“Investigators agreed that the fire was unintentional.”
The fire Friday burned the two-story residence at 75R Wood Drive on Chebacco Lake to the ground, leaving Erik Doyon and Kristen Coughlin, and their children Colby, Brooke, Aliyah, Liam and Kyla homeless.
Wark said as often happens with winter fires, “heating equipment at the house was a potential factor.”
“The home had a wood stove, which along with fireplaces and pellet stoves, are associated with a rising share of home heating fires over the past several years,” Wark said.
According to Wark, Essex fire Chief Ramie Reader and State Fire Marshal Peter Ostroskey want to remind those using solid fuel heating equipment to have their chimney flues professionally inspected and cleaned each year.
“Most chimney fires start with a build-up of creosote, which is a tarry byproduct of burning wood,” Wark said. “Having the flue cleaned reduces the risk that this that this creosote buildup will catch fire.”
In addition, Wark said that homeowners should have their masonry inspected to identify cracks that allow hot gasses, sparks, and embers to potentially escape and spread to the home.
Helping the fire victims
Following the fire, friends, family and complete strangers have come to the aid of Doyon, Coughlin and their five children.
Doyon himself and neighbor Kristina Crestin set-up a GoFundMe account, https://gofund.me/50d838a3, to assist his family.
As of 3:30 p.m. Friday, 377 contributions to the account totaled $54,088 with a goal of $75,000.
Donations ranged from $50 to a top giver who donated $5,000.
A fundraiser for the family will take place at Jalapeños, 88 Main St. in Gloucester, this Wednesday, Feb. 15. Erin Murray, who at the works at restaurant and is a first-cousin of Coughlin’s, said there will be lots of raffles that night and that 10% of sales will be given to the family.
Then on Thursday, Feb. 16, at 1:30 p.m., the public is invited to watch Manchester Essex Regional Middle School teachers and students face off in a fundraising competition, said Principal Joanne Maino. Each player is paying $10 to compete and admittance to watch the game is $5. The school is located at 36 Lincoln St. in Manchester.
Maino said the money raised will be used to gift cards so members of the Doyon-Coughlin family can purchase items needed on a daily basis, versus the GoFundMe money which is targeted for big-ticket items.
