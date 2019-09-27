BOSTON — As impeachment hearings into President Donald Trump’s conduct get underway this week, Massachusetts’ top political leaders are throwing their support behind the inquiry.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi launched a formal inquiry following months of reluctance, citing allegations that Trump pressed the leader of Ukraine to “look into” the activities of Joe Biden’s son Hunter ahead of next year’s presidential election.
The inquiry, which will play out in six Democratic-controlled committees over the next few months, got underway on Thursday with a hearing before the House Intelligence Committee.
In Massachusetts, all 11 members of the state’s all-Democratic congressional delegation are behind the formal inquiry.
“Donald Trump believes he is above the law — and he will continue to commit crimes from the White House until we hold him accountable,” Sen. Elizabeth Warren tweeted on Thursday.
Some lawmakers, like Warren and Reps. Seth Moulton and Ayanna Pressley, have supported the inquiry from the outset. Others, including Reps. Lori Trahan, Richard Neal and Stephen Lynch, are more recent converts.
Trahan, a Westford Democrat, was reluctant to support an impeachment inquiry but changed her mind after former special counsel Robert Mueller’s July testimony to the House Judiciary Committee.
Trahan, who represents the Merrimack Valley’s 3rd Congressional District, said the latest allegations against Trump “further underscore that he will always place his personal interests above the national security of the United States.”
“The president has admitted to pressuring the Ukrainian government to investigate his political opponent and thus interfere with our democratic election,” Trahan said.
Besides the congressional delegation, top state leaders including Republican Gov. Charlie Baker and Democratic Attorney General Maura Healey also support the inquiry.
“Based on the stuff that I’ve read, it’s a deeply disturbing situation and circumstance, and I think the proper role and responsibility for Congress at this point is to investigate it and get to the bottom of it,” Baker told reporters Thursday.
Baker’s stance puts him at odds with the state’s Republican Party, which is blasting the proceedings and the state’s congressional delegation for backing them.
“They’re on a witch hunt,” MassGOP chairman Jim Lyons said. “It’s just another tactic by the radical Democrats to take away from the tremendous job that President Trump has been doing.”
In New Hampshire, at least two members of the state’s delegation — Democratic U.S. Reps. Annie Kuster and Chris Pappas — support the impeachment inquiry.
Pappas said the proceedings will allow Congress to “put all the facts on the table so we can proceed expeditiously to protect national security and our democracy.”
Trump’s telephone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on July 25 is one focus of a whistleblower complaint about the president’s activities that have roiled Washington and prompted Democrats to move ahead with an impeachment inquiry.
Congressional Republicans have largely stood by the president and dismissed suggestions that a rough transcript of the call revealed any wrongdoing.
The U.S. Constitution allows Congress to remove presidents before their terms are finished for committing “treason, bribery, or other high crimes and misdemeanors.”
Removal requires a majority vote in the House, followed by a trial and two-thirds vote in the Republican-controlled Senate.
Political observers say a prolonged inquiry could prove divisive for the country and risky for Democrats as they seek to win the White House and hold onto their House majority. Among the political risks for Democrats is opening proceedings but failing to remove Trump, who could then claim they overreached and that Congress had exonerated him.
Trump has all but goaded Democrats to move toward impeachment, suggesting their investigation will bolster, rather than diminish, his political support.
“What these guys are doing — Democrats — are doing to this country is a disgrace and it shouldn’t be allowed,” he told reporters in Maryland on Thursday, responding to questions about the congressional inquiry. “They’re going to lose the election, they know it. That’s why they’re doing it.”
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for the Times and its sister newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhi.com.
