The Manchester Essex girls lacrosse team had a big bounce-back performance in many ways on Thursday against Hamilton-Wenham.
The Hornets not only rebounded from a loss to CAL frontrunner Newburyport on Tuesday, they avenged an early season loss to the Generals with a 12-6 win at Hyland Field.
With the win Manchester Essex improves to 8-4 on the season, 5-3 in the CAL and still two games behind first place Ipswich in the Baker Division.
Thursday’s contest was nip and tuck at the break with Manchester Essex taking a 5-4 lead into halftime after an evenly played opening 25 minutes. The Hornets, however, would pull away with a smothering second half performance, outscoring the Generals 7-2 to run away with a big win.
Sophomore goalie Brigid Carovillano had a big day for Manchester Essex as she recorded her 300th career save in the victory. Ella Chafe and Mechi O’Neil led the offensive attack.
The Hornets are right back at it on Friday at Bishop Fenwick (4 p.m.).