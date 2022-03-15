This Sunday, Cape Ann audiences will hear the world premiere of "Hymn for the Fallen," written to spotlight the sense of isolation and helplessness experienced since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
The March 20 concert of Cape Ann Symphony, now in its 70th concert season, features Beethoven and Brahms, but perhaps most moving will be the new work by Charles Floyd commissioned for the symphony. This piece is part of a larger collection of works called "The Fallen," inspired by difficult topics.
In "Hymn for the Fallen," Floyd strives to convey the notion that the emotional aspects of the past two years remain unsettled and unresolved.
"The final result is a haunting melody that is as singable as a hymn, which hopefully does not gloss over the gravity of sadness rather than to honor with reverence the loss of a loved one. The rise of the COVID-19 pandemic and the insurmountable loss of life as a result of it, various riots, fear, brutality, extremism, civil unrest, confusion, grief, and violence inspired me to create a series of works called 'The Fallen'," wrote the composer in a description of the piece.
Symphony music director and conductor Yoichi Udagawa said Floyd has an amazing ability to create works that "touch our hearts."
Floyd, also a conductor and pianist, has performed with more than 500 orchestras, including annual appearances with the Boston Pops Orchestra. His 11-year partnership with singer Natalie Cole included “Unforgettable, With Love,” the multiple Grammy Award-winning tribute to Nat King Cole.
When Floyd performed with the Cape Ann Symphony in 2015 for the world premiere of his piano concerto, he had a sold-out audience and two standing ovations.
"The atmosphere in the building was electric. The audience would not let him leave the stage. Maestro Udagawa brought him back to the piano for an encore with an improvised arrangement of 'America the Beautiful,' which brought on another standing ovation," recalled symphony Board President Fran White.
Special guests at this concert are violinist Lucia Lin and cellist Owen Young, who return to perform Brahms' "Double Concerto for Violin, Cello and Orchestra."
"This was the last major work for orchestra that the great composer wrote, and it's a masterpiece," said Udagawa. "The way he weaves the violin and cello parts together with each other and the orchestra is beyond compare, and it has some of the most beautiful melodies he ever wrote."
Udagawa also noted that Beethoven's Symphony No. 7 is one of his most popular works, "combining everything about the music of Beethoven we love — his rhythmic drive, dramatic gesture, energy as well as lyricism and humor."
Gail McCarthy can be reached at 978-675-2706, or at gmccarthy@gloucestertimes.com.