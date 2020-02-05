Bucking a recent statewide trend of contentious contract negotiations and even strikes, Gloucester's teachers union and School Committee have reached a tentative two-year contract.
Under the proposed pact, which union leadership is scheduled to present to members on Monday Feb. 10, teachers would receive 2% raises retroactive to Aug. 31, 2019, when the most-recent contract expired, and 2.25 percent raises for the year that ends Aug. 31, 2021.
If union members approve the proposed contract during a vote that likely will come in a few weeks, the most-senior teachers will make about $91,000 a year and beginning teachers will make about $48,000 a year. Individual salaries vary widely based on educational attainment and years of service.
Gloucester Teachers Association President Cynthia Carney expressed satisfaction that the proposed contract would put Gloucester more on par with similar districts in the state, but said teachers overall remain underpaid, given their significant training.
"Not only regionally, but nationally, teachers are feeling disrespected," she said. "Part of that is because of the salaries we're being paid."
School Committee Chairman Jonathan Pope said the tentative agreement was reached through a "good process ... We got a couple little things and they got a couple little things."
The duration of the proposed contract is two years instead of the more typical three years because big changes are likely in the near future, Pope said. Superintendent Richard Safier is retiring at the end of this school year and the city is working through an established processto build a new school to replace East Gloucester and Veterans elementary schools. Also, Pope has said this term in office, which ends at the end of 2021, will be his last.
The teachers' negotiators had sought contract language that would formalize shared governance in schools, but the language didn't make it into the latest proposal. Pope said School Committee members were "very reluctant to take away the ultimate decision-making ability of the administration." Carney said union members hope future school leaders are more amenable to adding formal relationships for sharing in decision-making.
The proposed contract also would increase salaries by more than 2% for new teachers or veteran teachers who don't enjoy the pay bumps that come with having master's degrees.
Putting Gloucester teacher pay in the same range as that of similar communities in the state can only help in keeping and retaining teachers, Safier said. "The most important decision we make as educators and administrators is who we hire."
