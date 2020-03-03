There’s a media event coming March 6 at the Cape Ann Museum and you are invited – whether you have been a guest on The Writer’s Block or only watched the local program on channel 12. (I know, on reliable authority, that everyone watches.) The doors open at 1 p.m. and a special taping of the 30th season’s finale starts at 2.
The three-decade run makes TWB one of the oldest, continuously running cable series in New England. Maybe the country.
Maybe the world. I am deeply grateful to Studio 1623, to every one of my guests and to all of Cape Ann for the artistic energy that has kept the series going.
The flow of talent has made my job as host both easy and fun for the entire ride: 375 episodes.
Because many of the half-hour slots featured several guests, we have welcomed more than 500 writers and artists!
Guests included the late, great local writers Peter Foss and Peter Watson, as well as the artists Roger Martin and Theresa Bernstein.
Not to mention Joe Garland or John Burke, Peter Anastas, Peter Prybot, Vincent Ferrini… (Almost all were Cape Anners, with a few celebs mixed in, such as the actor Michael York, and Linda Pastan, a Maryland poet laureate.) In their “real,” non-writing lives, guests were lawyers, teachers, bird watchers, editors, librarians, photographers, filmmakers, pilots, politicians, fishermen, counselors, kids being kids…. Some, like Peter Foss, combined multiple careers: decorated military officer, professor, award-winning journalist. Almost all toiled at their craft without corporate PR. We provided some of that for them.
Ably led by Executive Director Erich Archer, Studio 1623 (formerly Cape Ann TV) is the nonprofit home of cable access television, serving the city of Gloucester and the towns of Essex, Manchester and Rockport.
Erich, along with Lisa Smith, Rebecca Tober, Maureen Aylward, Kory Curcuru and others run this important local source of ideas and art.
(Access television is supported through cable subscriptions, a cultural bonus you don’t get with dish.)
Several hundred watch The Writer’s Block every week, even though at 8 on Thursday nights we are up against Young Sheldon. Our big advantage is that we have no ads, no screaming cable pundits, no product placement.
The Writer’s Block has only a single, civic motive – the promotion of local art. That art might be in a poem or a play or a novel. Or you might find it in a voice, a musical instrument, in clay. Or for that matter, a car’s design, a cut of clothing, a garden, a double play. We all see and seek art in different ways. As Stephen King put it,
“Life isn’t a support system for art. It’s the other way around.”
On March 6, five of the first year’s guests will make a retro visit: Sharron Cohen, Christopher Leahy, Kim Bartlett, Susan Jhirad, and Jackie (Bigford) Shearer. We’ll learn together what they’ve been up to since 1990. And if they have changed at all. (I know, on reliable authority, they have not.)
John Ronan is a former poet laureate for the city of Gloucester and host of “The Writer’s Block” on Cape Ann TV. A complete list of The Writer’s Block guests appears at: http://www.theronan.org/the-writers-block.
