While Gloucester experienced some hiccups on the first beach weekend of the season, Cape Ann’s towns saw no similar kerfuffles at their beaches over the weekend, according to the Rockport, Manchester and Essex police departments.
“I was here all weekend and there were no big issues,” said Rockport Police dispatcher Heather Eldridge. “One person called and asked if dogs were still allowed on the beaches. They are until June 1.”
Around 10 cars were ticketed for not having beach parking stickers on Saturday and Sunday, Eldridge said.
In Manchester, only one car parked at a beach was tagged on Saturday.
“Yesterday the beach parking lots filled up quickly,” said Manchester Police dispatcher Jake Rowe. He mentioned Saturday wasn’t nearly as busy as Sunday was.
Essex Police Sgt. Daniel Bruce said many of his fellow officers were surprised how quiet things were in town were considering how hot it was outside.
“We actually lucked out pretty well parking-wise,” he said. “I came in (on Saturday) from noon to 4 p.m. and nothing came up.”
