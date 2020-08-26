LIFEBRIDGE NORTHSHORE operates the Grace Center day shelter in Gloucester, as well as locations in Salem and Beverly. Executive Director Jason Etheridge says there are a few ways to help Lifebridge: You can make cash donations, via lifebridgenorthshore.org/support/donate/, inform local restaurants and caterers that Lifebridge will accept frozen or prepared items that can be dropped off at 56 Margin St. in Salem, or give in-kind donations of food, clothing, personal care items and toiletries.
THE FRIENDS OF SEACOAST, is a group of volunteers who meet to provide meaningful ways for the residents of Seacoast Nursing and Rehabilitation Center to stay connected to both the inside and outside communities. Volunteers are always welcome. The Friends meets the second Tuesday of the month in the second-floor community room from 5 to 6 p.m. at Seacoast Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, 292 Washington St. in Gloucester. Activities are a direct result of the generosity of Cape Ann residents. Gifts are tax deductible and 100% goes to the Residents’ Activities Fund. Donations should be sent to the address above.