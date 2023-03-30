GLOUCESTER PLANT COMMITTEE seeks volunteer gardeners to help care for public spaces in Gloucester. No experience necessary. Committee meets Wednesdays, 6 to 7 p.m., at perennials gardens on Stacy Boulevard, near Fishermen’s Wives Memorial. Gardening begins mid-April. Email Susan Kelly at susan@generousgardeners.org.
MARGARET F. PARSONS SCHOLARSHIP, in memory of a former office nurse for Cape Ann OB-GYN, Dr. Lawrence Ross and Dr. Hamer Lacey, is awarded to a graduating senior of Gloucester High School who plans to major in the medical sciences and has demonstrated good character, dependability and self-help skills. Applicants must show financial need. Grades are not a determining factor. Applications/donations: Margaret F. Parsons Scholarship, c/o Nissa Delaney, 39 Walnut St., Gloucester, MA 01930.