VOLUNTEERS willing to spend 10 hours per month advocating for patients or residents as they live their lives with dignity and respect at a nursing facility or rehabilitation center are needed by SeniorCare Inc. Volunteers also work with residents and staff to resolve concerns about residents’ rights and quality of life and care. A one-year commitment is necessary after a local three-day training class. To schedule an interview, call SeniorCare at 1-866-927-1050 or 978-281-1750, ext. 336. www.seniorcareinc.org.
VOLUNTEER BUSINESS COUNSELORS with business ownership or management experience are needed by SCORE to provide free confidential business counseling to local people who want to start a business, buy or sell a business, or improve the performance of an existing business. SCORE N.E. Massachusetts has 34 business counselors with varied business backgrounds that met with more than 2,000 clients last year in Gloucester and 11 other regional locations. Nationwide there are more than 12,400 SCORE volunteer counselors. www.scorenemass.org. Email membership@scorenemass.org. 978-973-8948.