Garden lovers who toured gardens on the Back Shore are helping keep public gardens around the city blooming.
Generous Gardeners organized a tour of Bass Rocks and the Back Shore, including some iconic properties for which the area is known, earlier this month.
"The tour went very well," said Susan Kelly, co-founder of the nonprofit Generous Gardeners. "It was very, very hot though. "
More than 640, $30 tickets were sold to the seventh annual Gloucester Garden Tour, and with sponsorship advertising and a raffle, the event made around $25,000, Kelly said.
Proceeds from the tour support more than 30 public garden spaces in Gloucester. In addition to maintaining the gardens on every traffic island in the city, Generous Gardeners volunteers take care of and water the hanging baskets and planters on Main Street, the HarborWalk and Stacy Boulevard Gardens, which includes thousands of daylilies, dahlias and annuals.
Generous Gardeners' newest project is the Elizabeth Gordon Smith Garden at Stage Fort Park, behind the newly renovated Avis Murray Tennis Courts. The garden was designed by Ann Gilardi Johnson, a member of the American Society of Landscape Architects, who also was the site and landscape designer for the Gloucester Fishermen's Wives Memorial and the boulevard gardens.
Kelly said this garden will feature flowering trees, roses and woodland flowers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.