The Gloucester wrestling team turned in one of its best total team efforts of the season on Wednesday against Peabody/Saugus at the Smith Fieldhouse.
The Fishermen picked up an impressive 51-27 win to move to 3-1 in Northeastern Conference/Cape Ann League action with the lone loss coming at the hands of Triton with wins over Pentucket, Salem and Peabody/Saugus.
Gloucester’s depth was too much for the Peabody/Saugus co-op squad as it picked up nine individual wins from wrestlers all over the lineup. Wins came from J.J. Figueroa-Mercado, Aiden DeCoste, Joe Allen, Jimmy Militello, Quadir Divens, Evan Mione, Mike Toppan, Jayden Toppan and Anthony Doucette, who earned his first varsity win.
The Fishermen return to action on Saturday for a quad at Lynnfield (10 a.m.) against the host Pioneers in a NEC/CAL matchup, Salem in a non-conference match, Hanover and Lynn Tech. The team has four NEC/CAL matches remaining before the Conference Tournament on January 28.