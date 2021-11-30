ROCKPORT — Cynthia Dittbrenner, director of coast and natural resources at The Trustees of Reservations, will discuss sea level rise and its potential impact on Long Beach when the Long Beach Options Committee meets Wednesday afternoon.
The Long Beach Options Committee is researching four general options for the town to consider when the Long Beach cottage leases are up in 2023. The town may choose to renew the current leases or issue new ones, put the land under conservation and condemn the cottages when they become unlivable, sell the land and seawall to a private buyer or buyers, or clear out all the cottages.
According to Dittbrenner’s LinkedIn page, her career “spans many aspects of community engagement and natural resources including urban restoration, natural resources recovery and protection, and climate change and agricultural community resilience.”
She has been with The Trustees since August. Prior to that, she served as the program director of floodplain management and habitat restoration at Snohomish Conservation District at Lake Stevens, Washington.
A short question and answer session will follow her talk.
Dittbrenner could not be reach for comment on this story.
The meeting will be held online and over the phone via Zoom on Wednesday, Dec. 1, at 4 p.m. Information on how to join the meeting is available at rockportma.gov.
The committee will present its research on the four options being considered at Town Meeting next year. Selectmen will use this research to inform their final decision on the future of the Long Beach cottages.
Selectmen have previously said they are not interested in clearing out the cottages and reverting the land back to nature.
As outlined at its last meeting, the Long Beach Options Committee is researching state and federal grant funding options for a variety of potential expenditures. Members are also looking into what the town can and can’t do in regards to conservation and zoning laws.
