These bands are playing locally this week; schedule subject to last-minute changes. There is no cover charge unless indicated.
Thursday, June 29
Tony Frontiero, noon to 2 p.m., Whale’s Jaw Cafe, 17 Railroad Ave., Rockport.
Mike Francis, 6 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester. Acoustic.
Dave Sag’s Fiesta Blues Party with Johnny Keegan, Dave Brown, Mark Earley and Roger Brocklebank, 7:30 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Santiago Cañón-Valencia, 5 p.m., Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport. Tickets, $36 to $42, rockportmusic.org. Part of Rockport Chamber Music Festival.
Friday, June 30
Ron Leathers, 5 to 7 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Tony Frontiero, 7 to 9:30 p.m., The Inn at Babson Court, 55 Western Ave., Gloucester.
Brahms and Schumann, 7:30 p.m., Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport. Tickets, $45 to $59, rockportmusic.org. Part of Rockport Chamber Music Festival.
Krewe de Groove, 8:30 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Funbucket, 9 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Saturday, July 1
Ron Leathers and Tony Carle, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Isidore Quartet & Shai Wosner, 7:30 p.m., Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport. Tickets, $35 to $49, rockportmusic.org. Part of Rockport Chamber Music Festival.
Dead to the Core, 8:30 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
The Strip, 9 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Sunday, July 2
Stewart Goodyear, 5 p.m., Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport. Tickets, $50 to $72, rockportmusic.org. Part of Rockport Chamber Music Festival.
Jim & Tonic, 6 to 9 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Monday, July 3
The Satch Kerans Band, after 6 p.m. after the Horribles parade, The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Wednesday, July 5
Dan King and guest, 6 to 9 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
V is the Valley: A Concert-Conversation, 7 p.m., Windhover Performing Arts Center, 257R Granite St., Rockport. Tickets, $15 students, $20 adults, at windhover.org
Jacob Joliff Band, 8 p.m., Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport. Tickets, $18 to $20, rockportmusic.org.
Thursday, July 6
”Think Outside the Drum” with Third Coast, 11 a.m., Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport. Free but reservations suggested at rockportmusic.org. Family interactive concert introduces three building blocks of music — rhythm, melody, and timbre.
Jack Favazza, 6 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester. Acoustic.
Sunset Cruise with DJ Scottie Mac, 6 to 9 p.m., Beauport Cruiselines, 6 Rowe Square, Gloucester. Tickets, $50 and $89, beauportcruiselines.com.
Dave Sag’s Fiesta Blues Party, 7:30 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Friday, July 7
Ron Leathers, 5 to 7 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
John Baboian Ensemble, 6 p.m., Meetinghouse Green, corner of Middle and Church streets. Free-will donations will support the concert’s local non-profit partner Pathways for Children. Food vendor is the Causeway.
Sunset Cruise with Dan Blakeslee and Mermaid Sighting, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Cape Ann Cruises, 63 Rogers St., Gloucester. Acoustic. Tickets, $50, capeanncruises.com.
Rob Banks and the Moneymakers, 8:30 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Eddie’s Shoe, 9 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Saturday, July 8
Headlands, 5 to 7 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Lisa Marie, 8:30 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Millie & The Half Nelsons, 9 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Sunday, July 9
Allan Estes and Mike O’Connell, 6 to 9 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Cape Ann Big Band, 7 p.m., Antonio Gentile Bandstand in Stage Fort Park, Hough Avenue, Gloucester. Rain date is July 12.
Monday, July 10
Bradley Royds & Eric Reardon, 6 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Tuesday, July 11
Bluegrass Night with Joe Wilkins, 7:30 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Wednesday, July 12
Dan King and guest, 6 to 9 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Thursday, July 13
Corey Wrinn, 6 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester. Acoustic.
Dave Sag’s Fiesta Blues Party, 7:30 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Friday, July 14
Dave Bailin, 5 to 7 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Mixtape Misfits, 8:30 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Quiana Lynell, 8 p.m., Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport. Tickets at rockportmusic.org.
Spike the Punch, 9 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Saturday, July 15
Ron Leathers and Tony Carle, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Sunset Cruise with Club d’Elf, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., aboard yacht Wejack, Cape Ann Cruises, 63 Rogers St., Gloucester. Tickets, $80, capeanncruises.com.
Celebrating Jobim & Getz, curated by Bijon Watson featuring vocalist Martina DaSilva, 8 p.m., Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport. Tickets at rockportmusic.org.
Groove Therapy, 8:30 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
F-Bomb, 9 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Sunday, July 16
New England Brass Band, 5 p.m., Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport. Tickets at rockportmusic.org.
Toni Anne, Inge Berg, and Debbie Wantman, 6 to 9 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
4EverFab, 7 p.m., Antonio Gentile Bandstand in Stage Fort Park, Hough Avenue, Gloucester. Beatles tribute band. Rain date is July 19.
Monday, July 17
Bradley Royds & Eric Reardon, 6 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.