These bands are playing locally this week; schedule subject to last-minute changes. There is no cover charge unless indicated.
Thursday, Sept. 16
Gary Backstrom, 6 p.m., Stage Fort Park, 28 Hough Ave.
Dave Sag’s Blues Party, 7 to 10 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Friday, Sept. 17
Tony Frontiero, 7 to 9:30 p.m., The Inn at Babson Court, 55 Western Ave., Gloucester. BYOB. All ages.
Millie and the Half Nelsons, 8 to 11 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
DJ Scottie Mac, 9 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Saturday, Sept. 18
Livin’ On Luck, 4 to 7 p.m., True North Ale Taproom, 116 County Road, Ipswich. The band is Buddy Brannon, drums and vocals; Tom O’Donnell, rhythm guitar and vocals; Ann O’Donnell, vocals; Josh Bevis, bass guitar; and Robert Cedrone, lead guitar and vocals. Acoustic covers of rock from the ‘70s to contemporary hits.
Headlands, 6:30 to 10:30 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Pier Ave., 9 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester. Original rock, reggae.
Sunday, Sept. 19
The Bordellos, 6 to 9 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Wednesday, Sept. 22
John Rockwell and guest(s), 6 to 9 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Thursday, Sept. 23
Dave Sag’s Blues Party, 7 to 10 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Friday, Sept. 24
Tony Frontiero, 7 to 9:30 p.m., The Inn at Babson Court, 55 Western Ave., Gloucester. BYOB. All ages.
Alexandra Grace, 7 to 10 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Generation Gap, 9 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Saturday, Sept. 25
Carlos Menedez Jr.and Jumbalaya Horns, 7 to 10 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Mo Bounce, 9 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Wednesday, Sept. 29
John Rockwell and guest(s), 6 to 9 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Thursday, Sept. 30
Dave Sag’s Blues Party, 7 to 10 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Wednesday, Oct. 6
Livin’ On Luck, 2:30 to 5:30 p.m., Trianon Stage (main stage) at the Topsfield Fair. Covers of classic rock. Free with fair admission.
Tunes on the Town runs regularly in Thursday’s Living section and lists musical events that are happening over the weekend. If you would like to list your gig next week, please send an email to aholbrook@gloucestertimes.com. To ensure your gig gets listed, your e-mail should be formatted like the who, when, where listings above. You can also look for these events online at gloucestertimes.com.