Forty people were pulled off a charter boat out of Gloucester on Wednesday morning after there was a fire on board.
No injuries were reported, the Coast Guard said.
The Coast Guard received a call at 8:40 a.m. on Channel 16 from the crew of the Yankee Patriot II that the vessel's starboard engine was on fire, according to Gloucester Harbormaster TJ Ciarametaro.
#Update @USCG Station Gloucester rescues 40 people aboard fishing charter, Yankee Patriot 2 #Gloucester #Massachusetts pic.twitter.com/MrmSSocchS— USCGNortheast (@USCGNortheast) July 7, 2021
U.S. Coast Guard Station Gloucester responded with two 47-foot motor life boats and a 29-footer while Ciarametaro and Assistant Harbormaster Chad Johnson responded in the city's police boat. The Yankee Patriot II was outward bound on a 4 1/2-hour fishing trip when the engine caught fire, about 2 nautical miles east of Good Harbor Beach.
Ciarametaro said the vessel's fire suppression system had extinguished the fire when his crew and the Coast Guard arrived.
#Video from Station #Gloucester rescue aboard fishing charter, Yankee Patriot 2 #Massachusetts pic.twitter.com/KA8wlc6XXq— USCGNortheast (@USCGNortheast) July 7, 2021
The Coast Guard removed all the passengers from the boat for safety's sake, Ciarametaro said.
Petty Officer Ryan Noel of the Coast Guard's Boston press office said at least 24 passengers were put one of the 47-footers, and the rest on the other boat.
The Coast Guard said all 40 people were taken back to Station Gloucester on Harbor Loop.
Meanwhile, the harbormasters and a Station Gloucester crew aboard the 29-footer escorted theYankee Patriot II, traveling on its port engine, back to port. The vessel is now docked at the St. Peter's Wharf off St. Peter's Square.
#Update: The Yankee Patriot 2 is currently moored at its homeport in #Gloucester under its own power using its port engine due to a fire in the starboard engine. #Correction: 40 people were rescued.— USCGNortheast (@USCGNortheast) July 7, 2021
The Yankee Patriot II is owned by Yankee Fleet, 1 Parker St. Owner Tom Orrell could not be reached for comment.
Staff Writer Andrea Holbrook contributed to this story by Sean Horgan. Horgan at 978-675-2714, or shorgan@gloucestertimes.com. Follow him on Twitter at @SeanGDT