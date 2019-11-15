Rockport - Judith A. "Jude" Stearns, age 62, died unexpectedly on Thursday, November 7, 2019. A resident of Rockport, Jude was born in Somerville and raised in Charlestown. She was the daughter of the late Robert E. and Estelle O. (Goodwin) Stearns. Jude owned and operated Judy Jetson Hair S…