SALEM — Multiple fire units were dispatched at about 7:04 Monday night to the Pequot Highlands apartment complex at 12 First St., for what fire officials described as a very smoky fire.
Some of the residents evacuated the 12-story brick building, but others chose to shelter in place after firefighters advised at least those on the lower floors that it was safe to do so as long as they kept their doors closed.
Deputy Chief John Payne, who led the 14 men involved in the effort, said the fire was confined to a dumpster in the trash room on the ground floor of the building, but the smoke spread rapidly up an elevator shaft and into the sixth through 12th floors.
Deputy Payne said the blaze was extinguished quickly, limiting the damage to the immediate area. After that, he said, the six floors affected were ventilated, starting on the sixth, with the smoke being drawn up the elevator to the rooftop where it dissipated..
Firefighters cleared the scene at 8:05 p.m., 61 minutes after the alarm was called.
The building belongs to the Winn Residential Properties and consists of one, two and three-bedroom apartments ranging from about 650 to 1,000 square feet and prices ranging up to $2,140 a month.
