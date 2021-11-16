ESSEX — Fall Town Meeting voted to pay for more training for police and to fix the roofs at a senior housing complex, but punted discussions on whether Historic New England should receive Community Preservation Act money to renovate Cogswell's Grant's historic barn.
The Police Department got a $52,000 budget increase for more training and officer expenses in wake of the state's new Police Reform Law mandates. The mandates require more training for officers. The money will be used to pay incidental overtime ($15,330), part-time police salaries ($21,670), firearms training ($3,000) and in-service training expenses ($12,000).
Police also received $8,000 for training in the use of body and vehicle cameras. Essex Police applied for grant funding to purchase the cameras earlier this year. The department is still waiting on a response.
Voters were initially confused as to why they were being asked to spend $116,687 in Community Preservation Act funds to fix the roofs at Chebacco Terrace considering it gets funding from the state. Selectmen Chairwoman Ruth Pereen said selectmen had the same question when discussing the Town Meeting warrant earlier this fall. After reaching out to the Essex Housing Authority, selectmen learned that the organization is expected to receive only $56,000 per year over the next five years, which is not nearly enough to cover the extensive work that needs to be done to the dilapidated roofs at the senior housing complex.
A motion to indefinitely postpone Article 6, which sought $34,000 to help with the barn's restoration efforts, was approved
During public comment, those in support of the article pointed out that Cogswell's Grant hosts many public events throughout the year and it's within the town's purview to preserve its historic buildings.
Still, some voters questioned why the Community Preservation Committee would spend money on something that doesn't generate property tax revenue for the town. Others didn't see the point in paying as Historic New England has an endowment in the millions.
Christina Pokwatka, preservation manager at Historic New England, told the crowd the endowment is split across the organization's many properties in Massachusetts, Rhode Island and Connecticut. She also noted that Historic New England would match the $34,000 Community Preservation Act allocation if it was approved.
Ultimately, Historic New England will have to try for the Community Preservation Act funds at another Essex Town Meeting.
Article 16, which was not brought to the Town Meeting floor, was also indefinitely postponed. The article sought to divert town funds to the sewer maintenance line item in the Sewer Enterprise Fund for fiscal year 2022.
Voters were in favor of giving the tennis courts at Memorial Park a $49,999 facelift with Community Preservation Act funding. The town hopes to outfit the courts for pickleball as well as tennis.
Town awards
Before voting began, state Senate Minority Leader Bruce Tarr took the podium to give out the town’s annual awards.
Council on Aging Director Kristin Crockett and Outreach Coordinator Tess Leary were awarded co-employees of the year. Tarr noted the two’s “very active and energetic” work ethic and their tireless efforts to keep seniors and visitors safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I put a lot of heart and soul into the Council on Aging,” said Crockett. “I invite everyone to come down and see what we have to offer.”
Leary was not in attendance and Crockett accepted her award on her behalf.
Sally Ann Rich, a nurse at Lahey Clinic, earned Volunteer of the Year for assisting the town’s COVID-19 vaccination efforts.
“Thank you for supporting us in this very important time,” said Tarr. “You don’t do it for money or anything — you do it because you care about us, and that’s a significant honor.”
Rich said she was “speechless,” which, she added, was rare for her.
“I appreciate the recognition,” she continued, “and with working with Essex and the surrounding towns in getting everyone on track.”
Essex fire Chief Ramie Reader was recognized for 35 years of service to the town while Public Works clerk Mandy Davis and Firefighter Eian Woodman were recognized for their 20 years of service.
Pereen also gave special acknowledgment to the staff of the Manchester Essex Regional School District. The staff were supposedly unable to be considered for Employee of the Year as they are not considered town employees.
“The district was cautious, some may say too cautious,” said Pereen. “But they came through with no school-based transitions. They kept the schools and greater community safe and provided fantastic education to the students.”
Other votes
Here's how Fall Town Meeting voted on the rest of the warrant:
1: Amend town bylaws governing the issuing of town parking stickers. APPROVED.
2: Retain a consultant (to paid with $10,000 from the town’s general free cash) to aid the Planning Board and town planner with an analysis of the town’s zoning bylaws. APPROVED.
3. Amend fee schedules in bylaws for electric, plumbing, building and gas works. APPROVED.
4. Purchase and install municipal permitting software, and pay fiscal 2022 costs ($29,400 from the town’s general free cash). APPROVED
5. Pay for renovation of the tennis courts at Memorial Park ($49,999 from Community Preservation Act funds). APPROVED.
6. Provide monetary assistance for the restoration of the Cogswell’s Grant barn complex on Spring Street ($34,000 from Community Preservation Act funds). TABLED.
7. Pay for repair or replacement of roofs at Chebacco Terrace ($116,687 from Community Preservation Act funds). APPROVED.
8. Retain a designer to design and oversee construction of a new pavilion at Centennial Grove ($150,000 from the town’s general free cash). APPROVED.
9. Increase the Police Department budget to cover wages and costs related to training to meet state Police Reform Law mandates ($52,000 from the town’s general free cash). APPROVED.
10: Pay for training for police body and vehicle camera usage ($8,000 from the town’s general free cash). APPROVED.
11: Purchase and equip a sidewalk snow removal tractor for Public Works ($94,600 from the town’s general free cash). APPROVED.
12: Pay to implement Essex’s share of regional information technology services offered by Danvers ($3,100 from the town’s technology fund). APPROVED.
13: Add money to some or all of the town’s capital improvement funds ($343,000 from the town’s general free cash). APPROVED.
14: Establish a new revolving fund for the Council on Aging for its fees and payments for classes and trips. APPROVED.
15: Create a stabilization fund for offsetting budgeted costs for the Manchester Essex Regional School District ($50,000 from the town’s general free cash). APPROVED.
16: Replenish the sewer maintenance line item in the Sewer Enterprise Fund for fiscal year 2022. INDEFINITELY TABLED.
17: Replenish the water maintenance line item in the Water Enterprise Fund for fiscal year 2022 ($60,000 from the Water Enterprise Free Cash fund). APPROVED.
18: Pay for the design, engineering and potential fixes and upgrades to the municipal sewer system ($50,000 from the Sewer Enterprise Free Cash fund). APPROVED.
19: Fund the hiring of duly-licensed private parties to trap and dispose of green crabs within Essex ($10,000 from the town’s general free cash). APPROVED.
20: Replenish the Finance Committee’s Reserve Fund for fiscal year 2022 ($15,000 from the town’s general free cash). APPROVED.
21: Fund the town’s Other Post-Employment Benefits ($500,000 from the town’s general free cash). APPROVED.
22: Amend the fiscal year 2022 operating budgets for the general, water enterprise and sewer enterprise funds, and take any related action ($18,100 from the town’s general free cash). APPROVED.
23: Pay unpaid bills from past fiscal years ($17,055 from the town’s general free cash). APPROVED.