A Black American family, descended from an enslaved man who bought himself out of slavery, will be honored at Wellspring’s Spring 2023 Celebration when it opens its permanent exhibition titled “History Lives Here.”
This exhibition shines a spotlight on the Freeman family, who for three generations ran a farm in Magnolia, and later owned the property that has been the headquarters of the nonprofit Wellspring since 1981.
The mission of Wellspring, which began as a family homeless shelter, has grown to address many issues related to social justice, including advocacy for stable housing and financial security, and providing education, job training and career readiness programs.
Wellspring wanted to share the history and accomplishments of this family as part of Gloucester’s 400+ anniversary. The free public event takes place on Saturday, June 10; and there is a ticketed event on Friday, June 9.
“There is no family like the Freemans,” said Wellspring’s President & Executive Director Melissa Dimond. “Their story of extraordinary achievement from a father who bought himself out of slavery to a son who became the largest area landowner and a family that supported three generations in one home is so moving. We are thrilled to share our discoveries with the public, and it affirms our mission all the more. Providing safe housing, stable jobs, and upward economic mobility is what we do every day for the families who come to Wellspring.”
Wellspring staff members and researchers, including scholar Roopika Risam of Dartmouth College, have unearthed the family’s achievements over more than a century in a story that is tied directly to Wellspring’s present day mission.
According to Wellspring’s research, the Freeman story dates back to the 1731 when Robin Freeman was born. Later enslaved to Capt. Charles Byles, a mariner whose property was located across from the current Wellspring House, Robin worked hard to emancipate himself, buying his freedom in 1769.
“As a free man in the 1770s, Robin and his family farmed livestock on rented property in West Gloucester. Robin’s wife, Molly, died of tuberculosis when their son, Robert, was 10. Robert continued to learn from his father about farming, and in 1826, he purchased the house and property that would become Wellspring in 1981. Robert was the largest landowner in the Kettle Cove section of Magnolia in Gloucester after buying 100 acres for Robbin’s Farm in 1803. The year prior, at age 38, he bought his first 10 acres of land. Robert and his wife, Rhoda, raised their four children there and were part owners of the adjacent saw mill. One of their grandsons, Robert III, became the first Black American police officer in Salem years later. One of Robin Freeman’s great-granddaughters, Hattie Johnson, lived in the homestead for 76 years, working as a laundress and even dying there,” according to their research.
As part of the Saturday celebration, visitors can share their stories using photography from the Essential PhotoVoices program, and those photos will be shared on site over the weekend to compliment the Freeman exhibit. Additionally, LuminArtz and Wellspring are working on project involving words and photos that will be projected on the exterior wall of Wellspring’s main building on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.