Former Ward 3 Councilor Bob Whynott is putting his hat back in the ring for a chance to return to city politics.
After hearing that Adam Orlando pulled out of the race earlier this week, Whynott decided to run as a write-in candidate for his old seat because, as he said to the Times, he “knows the job, has the time, qualifications, and the desire to do the job to the best of my ability.”
Whynott, 76, is no stranger to city politics as he served two terms as the Ward 3 councilor, three terms on the council as an At-Large councilor, and 25 years on the Cable TV Commission that brought cable to the island.
He added that he was also Gloucester’s former City Clerk.
“I am fully aware of what it takes to do the job of a Ward Councilor, as I had informed virtually all the would-be candidates that sought my advice when I was the City Clerk,” he wrote to the Times. “I told them all that it takes between 20 and 35 hours a week to attend all the meetings, attend site-visits, and to field and respond to all the emails, phone calls, including casual meetings at restaurants, stores and anytime a constituent walks up to you.”
Whynott added that he feels for Orlando in his decision to drop out of the race as he made the same decision in 1982 when he was the incumbent Ward 3 Councilor.
“My then six year old daughter Cheri pleaded with me to stay home with her and my 9 year old son Bobby,” Whynott explained. “I complied with their wishes and supported my Friend Carl Grace.”
“Family always comes first,” he noted.
Whynott is not the only Ward 3 resident running a write-in campaign as Frank Margiotta announced on Tuesday that he would be vying for the seat as well.
Born and raised in Gloucester, Margiotta is focused on the future of the city.
“I would do what it takes to get to know the current elected City Councilors so we can work together as one team & accomplish what is best not only for Ward 3, but the City of Gloucester,” he wrote to the Times. “Open, honest & transparent communication with the citizens of Ward 3, city department heads and other involved governmental agencies would be of the utmost importance.”
Although voters will not find these two on the ballot on election day, writing one of their names down as a write-in may just land them the seat they are pursuing.
According to the city charter, any resident from Ward 3 can run a write-in campaign “provided that the candidate who is willing to serve shall have received at least 30% of the total number of votes cast for the office of ward councilor in the ward for which the vacancy exists,” the city charter reads.
Orlando has made it clear that, although voters may see his name on the ballot this November, he will not accept the results of the election or the position as Ward 3 councilor.
