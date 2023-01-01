ACTION INC.’s ADULT EDUCATION program is looking for a volunteer or intern to help tutor students preparing for the writing test for their HiSET (High School Equivalency Test, formerly known as GED). If you are interested in becoming a writing tutor, please contact Michele Ameno, mameno@actioninc.org, 978.282.1000 x130
ADDISON GILBERT HOSPITAL in Gloucester seeks applicants to join its team of enthusiastic and professional volunteers. The Emergency Department, Surgical Day Care Unit and Adult Unit need volunteers to give directions, assist with activities, transport patients within the hospital, and help serve refreshments. Opportunities are also available for clerical assistance and sales positions in the gift shop for morning, afternoon and evening shifts. Training, free parking and meal vouchers for the hospital’s cafe are provided. 978-922-3000, ext. 2307.
ASHLEY RICHARD SCHOLARSHIP, created by family and friends in her memory, is awarded each year to a deserving Gloucester High School senior who has participated in Junior ROTC. The student must demonstrate the leadership, citizenship and perseverance to strive to make things better. Qualified students must be accepted at an accredited school of continued learning. Donations: Ashley Richard Memorial Scholarship, c/o Cape Ann Savings Bank, 109 Main St., Gloucester, MA 01930.
CAPE ANN ANIMAL AID, 4 Paws Lane, a no-kill, nonprofit organization dedicated to finding appropriate placement for adoptable animals, seeks donations of cleaning and office supplies, animal toys and treats, collars and leashes. CAAA also seeks volunteers to help care for the shelter dogs and cats and to help with special fundraising events. All volunteers must attend an orientation before starting. www.CapeAnnAnimalAid.com. 978-283-6055.
CAPE ANNERS WANTED who would like to share their knowledge of the region with visitors at only year-round visitor center on Cape Ann, The visitors center is run by the Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce, a nonprofit business and community organization. Days and hours are flexible. Call Barb Sienkiewicz at 978-283-1601.
CAROLYN O’CONNOR SCHOLARSHIP: The Carolyn O’Connor Scholarship has been established by the Cape Ann Chamber Businesswomen. The $1,000 scholarship, named in honor of the group’s first chairwoman, will be awarded annually to a Cape Ann woman looking to change careers or re-enter the work force. Each applicant must have a high school diploma or its equivalent, be a legal resident, and be accepted into an accredited college, university or job training program. Applications are available at the chamber office or by calling 978-283-1601. Send checks, payable to Businesswomen’s Scholarship Fund, to: Chamber Businesswomen’s Division, Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce, 33 Commercial St., Gloucester, MA 01930.
CATHOLIC CHARITIES: Help your Cape Ann neighbors by providing a donation to the local Catholic Charities Gloucester Office for basic needs — food, utility and rental assistance. Send checks, with with “BN Emergency Assistance” on the memo line, to: Catholic Charities North, Attn: Darlene Story, 60 Prospect St., Gloucester, MA 01930. 978-283-3055.
CHARLIE THOMAS SCHOLARSHIP: The family of Charlie Thomas has established a scholarship in his memory to be awarded each year to a graduating Gloucester High School student. Charlie Thomas was a dedicated teacher who was devoted to his profession and enjoyed teaching students not only in the classroom, but also through extracurricular activities and sports. Students planning a career in education will be given preference. Donations: Charlie Thomas Scholarship Fund, c/o Mary Thomas, 90 Langsford St., Gloucester, MA 01930.